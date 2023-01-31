General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 850 occupiers over the past day

As of January 31, Russia lost approximately 127 500 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 201 tanks;
- 6 378 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 197 artillery systems;
- 454 rocket salvo systems;
- 221 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 293 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5 048 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 951 operational-tactical level drones;
- 200 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.