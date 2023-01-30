Ukraine will receive WiSENT 1 MC armored vehicles for breaking through minefields. They will help in the offensive

The German company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft and the British Pearson Engineering received a contract for WiSENT 1 MC armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The companies announced this on their websites, but did not specify the exact number of these machines.

The WiSENT 1 MC system is designed for breaking through minefields. It was created on the basis of the German Leopard 1 tank. The machine has a high level of protection, which allows you to protect the crew and withstand the explosions of nearby mines.

In the list of defense aid from Germany, there is an item 42 mine clearing tanks, so we can assume that it is about 42 WiSENT 1 MC machines. Ukraine should receive them in 2023.