NAPC told ambassadors of the G7 about possible opposition to the anti-corruption program

The opposition of the most corrupt spheres may prevent the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) from approving the project of the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025 in the government.

This was stated by the head of the NAPC Oleksandr Novikov during a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union.

According to him, the approval of the State anti-corruption program will help Ukraine to save taxpayers up to 200 billion hryvnias every year.

The G7 and EU ambassadors supported the speedy adoption of the anti-corruption program and the restoration of corruption prevention tools (electronic declaration and financial reporting of political parties).