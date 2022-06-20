The Verkhovna Rada adopted the Anti-Corruption Strategy. Here is what it includes

At a sitting on June 20, the MPs of Ukraine passed the Bill № 4135, which defines the directions of the state anti-corruption policy for the coming years.

Thus, the Anti-Corruption Strategy will ensure systematization at all levels of government in preventing and combating corruption. The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption will develop drafts of this strategy and the state anti-corruption program. It will also assess the effectiveness of measures and be able to initiate a review of the state anti-corruption program in the light of monitoring results.

The NAPC will establish a Coordination Working Group on Anti-Corruption Policy. Its co-chairs will be the NAPC head and the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers. The composition of the Coordination Working Group is approved by the government, in particular, with the consent of the MPs.

The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak, said the decision was a step toward Ukraineʼs candidacy and membership in the European Union.