NATO Secretary General asks South Korea to help Ukraine with weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asks the South Korean authorities to reconsider the policy of refusing military aid to Ukraine and to start supplying arms and ammunition.

Reuters writes about it.

He came to visit the country and stated that humanitarian aid is not enough, the Armed Forces of Ukraine "urgently need" ammunition.

South Korean law prohibits the supply of arms to countries at war. Stoltenberg gave the example of Sweden and Norway, which followed a similar policy, but changed it for the sake of Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General emphasized that the events in Europe also affect the Asian region.

Today, January 30, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Seoul, and the Secretary General of NATO will go to Japan. It is expected that Austin will also raise the issue of arms for Ukraine.