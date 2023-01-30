General Staff: Russia lost another 490 soldiers killed over the past day

As of January 30, Russia lost approximately 126 650 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 201 tanks;
- 6 369 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 196 artillery systems;
- 453 rocket salvo systems;
- 221 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 293 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5 041 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 947 operational-tactical level drones;
- 199 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.