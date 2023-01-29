Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Melnyk offered Germany to share submarines with Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and former ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk offered Germany to share submarines with Ukraine.
- On January 15, Andriy Melnyk suggested that the German government send Tornado multi-purpose combat aircraft to Ukraine. "I have a creative proposal for our German friends. The Bundeswehr has 93 Tornado multirole combat aircraft, which will soon be retired and replaced by the F-35. Although it is an old jet fighter, it is very powerful. Why not deliver these Tornadoes to Ukraine?" he wrote.