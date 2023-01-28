The documentary film about Mariupol won a prize at the Sundance festival

Ukrainian photojournalist Mstislav Chernovʼs documentary "20 days in Mariupol" won the prize of audience sympathy at the Sundance independent film festival in the USA.

The footage of the destruction of Mariupol by the Russian military in the Donetsk region, which is shown in the film, was filmed in the first days of the war by a team of reporters from The Associated Press agency.

The film crew, in particular, included Ukrainian photojournalists Mstislav Chernov, who became the filmʼs director, Yevhen Maloletka, and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko.

Arriving in Mariupol on February 24, 2022, Chernov and Maloletka covered the work of doctors in local hospitals, recorded numerous casualties among the civilian population, and left the city on March 15 as part of a convoy that left after the opening of the humanitarian corridor.