Petr Pavel won the presidential election in the Czech Republic

In the second round of the presidential elections of the Czech Republic, General Petr Pavel won. This is evidenced by the results of counting 100% of votes published on the Volby.cz website.
58.08% of voters voted for the 61-year-old retired general, ex-chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army and former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, 41.91% for the 68-year-old ex-prime minister, billionaire Andrej Babis.
"I am ready to work... I will consider the success of my presidency to be our joint success," said Pavel, inviting all fellow citizens to cooperate and expressing hope that together we will be able to solve problems, in particular, to overcome confrontation.
The State Election Commission will announce the official results of the elections on Tuesday. From February 1 to 10, the course and results of both rounds of elections can be challenged in the High Administrative Court.
Pavel will replace Milos Zeman, who was the head of state for 10 years.
- Petr Pavel is a military officer, the first chairman of the NATO Military Committee in the history of the Czech Republic and the countries of the former Soviet bloc (in 2015-2018). Takes a tough stance on Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, advocates the western orientation of the Czech Republic, while also appealing to patriotic feelings. He is supported mainly by supporters of right-wing, conservative and liberal views.