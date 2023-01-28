Petr Pavel won the presidential election in the Czech Republic

In the second round of the presidential elections of the Czech Republic, General Petr Pavel won. This is evidenced by the results of counting 100% of votes published on the Volby.cz website.

58.08% of voters voted for the 61-year-old retired general, ex-chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army and former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, 41.91% for the 68-year-old ex-prime minister, billionaire Andrej Babis.

"I am ready to work... I will consider the success of my presidency to be our joint success," said Pavel, inviting all fellow citizens to cooperate and expressing hope that together we will be able to solve problems, in particular, to overcome confrontation.

The State Election Commission will announce the official results of the elections on Tuesday. From February 1 to 10, the course and results of both rounds of elections can be challenged in the High Administrative Court.

Pavel will replace Milos Zeman, who was the head of state for 10 years.