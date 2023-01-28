Media: Italy and France agreed to order 700 Aster-30 missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system promised to Ukraine

Italy and France agreed to order 700 Aster-30 missiles for SAMP/T anti-aircraft systems. Both countries plan to transfer this system to Ukraine, writes the French publication lʼOpinion.

The rocket was ordered for $2 billion from the MBDA company. Usually, such orders are completed within three years, but the French and Italian governments are asking MBDA to do everything faster.

It is not yet known how many of these missiles the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive. Part of the Aster-30 will be kept by the country.