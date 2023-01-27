During the latest attack, Russia damaged five high-voltage substations

As a result of the thirteenth large-scale attack on energy facilities in Ukraine, the Russians damaged five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and southwestern regions.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.
"This time, the enemyʼs main target was the high-voltage infrastructure. Air defense forces shot down most of the missiles. However, we have hit five high-voltage substations in the central, southern, and southwestern regions," the head of government said.
He added that this week at the "Energy Ramstein" meeting, Ukraine managed to agree on increasing aid to the domestic energy system.
"We understand how to survive this winter, but we are already preparing a plan for how to restore our power system in the spring and summer. We are not talking about temporary solutions, but about changing approaches, building and developing decentralized generation, about quality reconstruction and protection of distribution networks," Shmyhal summarized.
- On the night of January 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones. This morning there was the 13th missile attack and the 15th drone attack on the energy system of Ukraine. There is a hit to an energy facility in the Kyiv region. In the Odesa region, two energy infrastructure objects have been hit; in the area, there is a problem with light. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 47 out of 55 missiles. As a result of the drone and missile attack, 11 people were killed.