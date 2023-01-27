During the latest attack, Russia damaged five high-voltage substations

As a result of the thirteenth large-scale attack on energy facilities in Ukraine, the Russians damaged five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and southwestern regions.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"This time, the enemyʼs main target was the high-voltage infrastructure. Air defense forces shot down most of the missiles. However, we have hit five high-voltage substations in the central, southern, and southwestern regions," the head of government said.

He added that this week at the "Energy Ramstein" meeting, Ukraine managed to agree on increasing aid to the domestic energy system.

"We understand how to survive this winter, but we are already preparing a plan for how to restore our power system in the spring and summer. We are not talking about temporary solutions, but about changing approaches, building and developing decentralized generation, about quality reconstruction and protection of distribution networks," Shmyhal summarized.