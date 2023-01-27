The National Police did not confirm possible harassment of female students of the Karpenko-Karyi University

The National Police stated that they had not established circumstances that could indicate sexual harassment of female students by Volodymyr Talashko, a teacher at the Kyiv National University of Theater, Cinema and Television named after I. Karpenko-Karyi.

This is stated in the response of the National Police to the request of Interfax — Ukraine.

The publication does not mention the name of the teacher, but in the summer of 2021, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy initiated a review of the public statements of former female university students who accused the teacher of this university, the Ukrainian actor, star of the film "Only "old men" go to battle Volodymyr Talashko of harassment.

The National Police emphasized that the police department of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv received complaints about alleged cases of sexual harassment, and they were entered into the journal of registration of statements and reports of criminal offenses. However, after a series of checks, no circumstances were found that "may indicate the commission of a criminal offense." The police noted that, in connection with this, information was not entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

Neither Talashko nor former university students have yet commented on the police statements.