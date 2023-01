The Ukrainian military has eliminated 850 Russian occupiers over the past day. The total losses of Russia exceeded 124 thousand soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army also destroyed seven tanks and six armored fighting vehicles during the day. In addition, it destroyed 11 artillery systems and one air defense system.

The Ukrainian military also shot down one helicopter, 33 operational-tactical drones and 47 cruise missiles.