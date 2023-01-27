Japan expands sanctions against Russia and bans the export of vaccines and nuclear materials

From February 3, Japan expands sanctions against Russia and bans the export of a number of goods. The Ministry of Economy and Industry of Japan informed about this on January 27.
Yes, we are talking about a ban on export to Russia:
- nuclear materials, installations, devices and other items (equipment for oil and natural gas exploration, equipment for processing radioactive materials, etc.);
- chemicals and toxic substances: tear gas, cooling equipment, vaccines, medical products, diagnostic and test kits, explosives, etc.;
- devices for detecting explosive substances and detonators, X-ray inspection devices, bearings, portable generators, laser welding machines, large drilling machines, etc.;
- substances that are raw materials for chemical preparations for military purposes, and substances that have the same toxicity as chemical preparations for military purposes.
Japan also expanded the list of personal sanctions and added 22 people to it. In particular, we are talking about the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andriy Bilousov, the Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, and the publicist Oleksandr Dugin.