Russiaʼs missile attack on Ukraine: 11 people were killed in the shelling

Russian strikes on Ukraine on January 26 killed 11 people. Another 11 were injured.

The spokesman of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, 11 regions of Ukraine were hit during Russian attacks. Two fires broke out at the site of the hits, and 35 buildings were damaged. This applies to both drone and missile strikes.

"11 people were injured, and 11 people also died. This is information as of 3:00 p.m.," he noted.

Most of the buildings were damaged in Kyiv region.