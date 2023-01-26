A lieutenant colonel of the SBU was exposed for treason in Zaporizhzhia. He collected official information for Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed another traitor in its own ranks — a lieutenant colonel from Zaporizhzhia was collecting data for transmission to the Russian special services.

The SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced this on January 26.

Thus, after February 24, the lieutenant colonel covertly collected official information that constituted a state secret. In particular, he was interested in the placement schemes of checkpoints in the region. He photographed the documents, and then through Telegram and e-mail on a Russian domain, he transmitted the information to Russian representatives.

During the searches, mobile phones, SIM cards of Russian operators, cash and other evidence were found in the manʼs possession. The SBU also found out that he has connections, including family ones, with representatives of law enforcement and state bodies of Russia.