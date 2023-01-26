PACE intends to hold one session in Kyiv after the war

After the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will consider the possibility of holding one of its parts of the session in Kyiv. The corresponding resolution was adopted at the meeting on Thursday.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrinform.

"The Assembly should continue to monitor the development of events related to the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and its legal and human rights aspects. After the cessation of hostilities, the Assembly should consider the possibility of holding one part of its session in Kyiv, as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine," the document says.

The PACE resolution, in particular, states that the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and Belarus, involved in launching an aggressive war against Ukraine, should be brought to justice in a specially created international tribunal.