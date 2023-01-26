Politico: The West has opened a debate on the supply of fighter jets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Western allies have started a debate on the supply of modern fighter jets to Ukraine. This happened after the announcement of the transfer of tanks.

Politico reported this with reference to Western military officials and diplomats.

Internal debates among the allies were initiated by the Ukrainian leadership with the support of the Baltic states. The dispute may continue for a long time, but a number of European governments no longer consider this idea a failure.

"Washington told Kyiv that it is impossible to supply planes at this time. There is a red line there, but last summer we had a red line on the HIMARS, but they were delivered. Then it was battle tanks, they will also be supplied now," the unnamed diplomat told the newspaper.

Another high-ranking official also noted that the allies may discuss the transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine in two to three weeks.

Another representative of the West stated that the partnersʼ strategy was to gradually support Ukraine, so the delivery of aircraft is only a matter of time.

Another problem for the transfer of Western fighters is logistics, since the F-15 and F-16 aircraft require long and high-quality airstrips, which are not available in Ukraine.