UNESCO included the historical center of Odesa in the list of World Heritage

The historical center of Odesa was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko and the Odesa City Council.

The decision was made at the UNESCO session in Paris. The center of Odesa was included in the Main List of World Heritage Sites. Tkachenko added that he was identified as endangered.

The city center was nominated for inclusion in the list back in 2009, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerated this process.

On the first day of the session, the Russian delegation tried to exclude this issue from the agenda.