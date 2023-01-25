DTEK: There is only 6 hours of light a day in Odesa region, residents receive 15% of electricity

Due to low consumption limits in Odesa region, the population receives only 15% of electricity.

DTEK reported this on January 25.

Thus, the limits from Ukrenergo cover only 48% of all needs of Odesa, of which only 15% can be provided to the population and businesses. Because of this, people in the region have about 6 hours of light a day.

The rest of the electricity is needed for the operation of critical infrastructure and important industrial enterprises.

Ukraineʼs energy system has already survived 12 enemy missile attacks and 14 drone strikes on energy facilities — in particular, in Odesa region.

Zaporizhzhia NPP, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuhleghirsk TPP, Kakhovka HPP are under occupation. In addition, the majority of wind and solar power plants are located in the occupied territories of the south. The rest of the power plants are key regulating capacities. It is they who provide cover for consumption in the morning and evening peak hours, where the shortage is currently the greatest.