Russia simulated the launch of a hypersonic missile in the waters of the Atlantic. It is not known whether there was a physical launch

The Russian warship practiced striking a sea target at a distance of more than 900 kilometers. It is currently unknown whether there was a physical rocket launch.

This is reported in the local Ministry of Defense.

The Russian frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Horshkov" conducted training on the use of the hypersonic cruise missile "Zyrkon" through computer simulation. It happened in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean.

The frigate fired a missile strike at a naval target "imitating a hypothetical enemy ship" at a distance of more than 900 kilometers.

"Admiral Horshkov" was accompanied in the exercises by the medium sea tanker "Kama".

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported that a series of joint exercises with the naval forces of China and South Africa are planned to be held in February off the coast of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa).