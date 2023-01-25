The Mayor of Reni was arrested while accepting a bribe

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) exposed the deputy of the city council and the mayor Reni while receiving bribes.

This was reported by the SAPO press service.

According to the investigation, the deputy received part of a bribe of $50 000 for the lease of a plot of communal property with an area of about 2.5 hectares, following a preliminary conspiracy with the mayor.

The total amount of the bribe that the officials asked for was $100 000.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the accused were exposed immediately after they received part of the agreed funds. Currently, they were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

In the message, the SAPO did not mention the names of the detainees. However, according to the media, it is about Ihor Plekhov, the mayor of the city of Reni, Odesa region.