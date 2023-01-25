Prosecutor General Kostin dismissed five heads of regional prosecutorʼs offices

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin dismissed five heads of regional prosecutorʼs offices. They wrote statements of their own free will.
The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) writes about this.
Kostin signed orders for dismissal from administrative positions at his own will:
- Viktor Pryhodko — the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office;
- Volodymyr Tverdokhlib — the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutorʼs Office;
- Anton Stolitnii — the head of the Poltava Regional Prosecutorʼs Office;
- Oleksiy Tubelets — the head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office;
- Serhiy Vasylyna — the head of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.