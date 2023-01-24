In Ukraine, infection with the subspecies of the “Kraken” coronavirus strain was recorded for the first time

The first case of infection with a new subspecies of the Omicron XBB.1.5, or Kraken, coronavirus strain was recorded in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health reported this on January 24.

The disease was discovered in Sumy region in a person who did not undergo a vaccination course.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Kraken has no specific mutations that would make it more dangerous than other subspecies of the strain. At the same time, as compared to the previous subspecies, this one most effectively evades the human immune response and is able to cause serious diseases in elderly and immunocompromised people.