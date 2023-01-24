Finland took a break in negotiations on joining NATO. The process is delayed because of Turkey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto informed that a time-out for several weeks is necessary in the negotiations between Finland and Sweden with Turkey regarding their accession to NATO.

In an interview with Reuters, he said that the Swedish protests are holding back Finlandʼs accession to NATO.

"The process is delayed, after all, until the elections in Turkey, that is, until mid-May. It is difficult to say how events will develop after that. Yesterday I spoke with the Turkish Foreign Minister and I got the impression that the religious protests caused shock and anger on the Turkish side. This will affect their decision," noted the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Tobias Bilström told the media on Tuesday that he is in contact with Finland to find out about his colleagueʼs statement.

Later, Haavisto added that both countries are making progress in the agreements and he welcomes the joint application to NATO.