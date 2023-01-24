The Cabinet of Ministers agreed to the dismissal of five heads of state administrations and dismissed four deputy ministers

At the meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed to dismiss five heads of regional state administrations. Who will replace them is currently unknown.

This was reported by the Cabinet Minister Oleh Nemchinov.

The government agreed to release:

Valentina Reznichenko from the position of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration;

Oleksandr Starukh from the position of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration;

Oleksiy Kuleba from the position of the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration;

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi from the position of the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration;

Yaroslav Yanushevych from the position of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

It is worth noting that almost all of these areas are near the front and are under daily shelling by Russian troops. Part of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are under occupation.

As for Kulebaʼs dismissal, "Babel" sources previously noted that they plan to appoint him to the place of the dismissed the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Instead, Tymoshenko himself can be sent as the head of some Regional Military Administration.

President Volodymyr Zelensky must finally approve the dismissal by his decree.

In addition, the government dismissed two Deputy Ministers of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine — Ivan Lukerya and Vyacheslav Nehoda, the Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenko.