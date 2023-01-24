Ukraine has increased electricity production, but the deficit is still significant

Ukraine has increased electricity production, but the capacity deficit remains significant.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

The last Russian attack on January 14 significantly damaged several power units of thermal power plants. Electricity production at working power plants cannot fully cover consumption. Because of this, there is a shortage of electricity.

Due to the fact that "Ukrenergo" restored the 330 kV line, the reliability of power output of one of the power plants in the southeast of the country increased.

Ukraineʼs energy system has already survived 12 enemy missile attacks and 14 UAV strikes on energy facilities. In addition, more than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are currently inaccessible to the Ukrainian energy system and are under the control of the enemy. This is the largest in Ukraine and Europe: Zaporizhzhia NPP, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuglehirsk TPP, Kakhovka HPP. In addition, the majority of wind and solar power plants are located in the temporarily occupied territories of the south. We should also note that, in addition to the NPP, the rest of the power plants are key regulating capacities. It is they who provide cover for consumption in the morning and evening peak hours, where the shortage is currently the greatest.