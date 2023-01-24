The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters in 30 minutes

In half an hour of anti-aircraft combat from 00:00 to 00:30 on January 24, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters. It happened in the eastern direction of the front.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by the occupiers in such areas: Chervonopivka (Luhansk region); Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Silʼ, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Maryinka (Donetsk region).