Erdogan: Turkey will not support Swedenʼs bid to join NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect his country to support its bid to join NATO after protests and the burning of the Koran in Stockholm.

This was reported by Anadolu agency.

"Those who committed such indecency in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm should not expect any favor from us regarding their application for NATO membership. If Sweden does not respect Turkey and the religious feelings of Muslims, it will not receive any support from us for NATO membership," Erdogan said.

According to him, the events in Sweden are an insult to everyone who respects basic human rights and freedoms, including the rights and freedoms of Muslims.