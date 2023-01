In the Sumy region, the Russians shelled the house of a large family with barrel artillery.

Dmytro Zhivytskyi, the head of the regional military administration, announced this.

According to him, there were 10 "arrivals". One of the Russian shells hit the house of local residents in the Esman community.

It is currently known that a young woman died at the scene of the explosion, and two injured people were evacuated to the nearest hospital.