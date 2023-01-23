Ex-commander of the PMC “Wagner” who fled from Russia and asked for asylum was detained in Norway

The former commander of one of the PMC "Wagner" units Andriy Medvedev, who fled Russia and asked for political asylum in Norway, was detained.

This is reported by Nrk.no.

According to Norwegian journalists, Medvedev was detained under the immigration law.

Jon Andreas Johansen, Acting Head of the Legal Department of the Immigration Service of the Police, added that they are currently considering the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the Russians.

In one of the interviews, Medvedev said that he was afraid of being deported to Russia because he was afraid that he would be killed in the Russian Federation.