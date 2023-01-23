Ex-commander of the PMC “Wagner” who fled from Russia and asked for asylum was detained in Norway

The former commander of one of the PMC "Wagner" units Andriy Medvedev, who fled Russia and asked for political asylum in Norway, was detained.
This is reported by Nrk.no.
According to Norwegian journalists, Medvedev was detained under the immigration law.
Jon Andreas Johansen, Acting Head of the Legal Department of the Immigration Service of the Police, added that they are currently considering the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the Russians.
In one of the interviews, Medvedev said that he was afraid of being deported to Russia because he was afraid that he would be killed in the Russian Federation.
- The Russian publication "Meduza" writes that Medvedev was the commander of the unit, which included Yevhen Nuzhyn, a mercenary of the PMC "Wagner", whose execution with a sledgehammer was recorded on a video that appeared online in November.
- The founder of the Gulagu.net project Volodymyr Osyechkin said that Medvedev crossed the border with Norway in the area of Nikel, Murmansk region. This is the first time since the beginning of the invasion from Russia to Europe that the former commander of one of the units of the essentially terrorist PMC "Wagner" managed to escape. At the same time, he agreed to testify and expose the founder of the Communist Party of Ukraine Yevhen Pryhozhyn. According to Osechkin, Medvedev witnessed many executions and extrajudicial killings by Pryhozhynʼs services against people who refused to go to war against Ukraine.
- After Medvedevʼs exit from the PMC "Wagner", Pryhozhyn himself and his security service tried to detain the fugitive. Medvedev feared that he might be executed.