The heads of the SBU and intelligence held a joint meeting after the scandal over the murder of Denys Kireev

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk and the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov held a joint working meeting against the background of a WSJ investigation into the conflict between the agencies. They discussed future joint special operations of the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Security Service, which should bring the victory of Ukraine closer.

Both leaders emphasize that there are no differences between the special services.

In its message, the SBU indicated that special services work in close cooperation 24/7: "Together we protect the country, destroy the enemy, jointly develop new special operations and successfully implement them."

"The enemy will very quickly feel the results of the interaction between the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine — new surprises await the occupiers," Malyuk noted.

The MDI stated that the rumors about the alleged misunderstanding between the heads of intelligence and the SBU are "hostile narratives that are refuted by the daily joint work to neutralize the enemy."