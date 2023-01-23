“Total Russophobia”: Russia expels the Estonian ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia expels the Estonian ambassador. It also recalls its ambassador from Estonia.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation writes about this.

"In recent years, the leadership of Estonia has purposefully destroyed the entire complex of relations with Russia. Total Russophobia, cultivation of enmity towards our country has been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy," they noted.

Two weeks ago, Estonia ordered to radically reduce the representation in the Russian embassy. Because of this, it stopped accepting applications for renunciation of citizenship and reduced consular services to Russians.

Therefore, on January 23, Russia summoned Estonian ambassador Margus Laidre and ordered him to leave the Russian Federation by February 7. The level of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Russia was lowered to the level of chargé dʼaffaires.