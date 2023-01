The Ukrainian army eliminated another 720 Russian occupiers over the past day. Thus, Russiaʼs losses in the war with Ukraine already exceed 121 000 soldiers.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed five tanks and eight armored fighting vehicles. In addition, Russia lost two more artillery systems and two MLRS.

The Ukrainian army also shot down one Russian boat and shot down two operational-tactical drones.