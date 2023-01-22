Budanov: Denys Kireev was killed in an SBU car, and his body was thrown into the street

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the employees of the Security Service killed the banker Denys Kireyev in a SBU car on March 5, and the body was thrown into the street.

Budanov said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"I share the opinion and believe the facts that Mr. Kireev was killed in the SBU car when they conducted an operation against this person. This fact is recorded, it is in the investigation materials. Everything else is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. I am not authorized to comment on this information. The fact that he was killed in this car by employees is a fact," said the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Budanov is convinced that Kireev is not a Russian spy.

"As the head of the special service, I am sure that the person who was our employee was not a spy. This, first of all. Secondly, I have known Mr. Kireev personally since 2009. Itʼs just for your understanding," said Budanov.

According to him, no one expected that SBU employees would act against a full-time employee of the GUR in this way, and the then-head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, could not explain anything properly. Budanov also said that he knows the people who killed Denys Kireyev, but did not answer whether they still work in the Security Service.