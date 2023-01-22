Finland froze €187 million of Russian assets

As of January 21, Finland froze the assets of Russians in the amount of €187 million.

This is reported by Yle.

The Department for Debt Collection deals with the freezing of Russian funds.

"These are real estate, shares, cars, yachts, airplanes. Various property that has value" explained Pia Saarivaara, head of the Sanctions Department of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Yle, Russian Gennady Timchenko is the most famous oligarch on the EU sanctions list in Finland. He is one of the owners of the capital arena Helsinki-halli.