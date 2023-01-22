Finland froze €187 million of Russian assets

As of January 21, Finland froze the assets of Russians in the amount of €187 million.
This is reported by Yle.
The Department for Debt Collection deals with the freezing of Russian funds.
"These are real estate, shares, cars, yachts, airplanes. Various property that has value" explained Pia Saarivaara, head of the Sanctions Department of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Yle, Russian Gennady Timchenko is the most famous oligarch on the EU sanctions list in Finland. He is one of the owners of the capital arena Helsinki-halli.
- The European Union, together with its partners, wants to develop a plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets. Then they want to hand them over to Ukraine to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian invasion.
- Estonia was the first European country to start preparations for the confiscation of Russian assets. The countryʼs government plans to present a legal plan for the seizure of assets in January, said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Michkel Tamm.
- The US Department of Justice plans to begin transferring part of the confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine through the State Department in the coming months.