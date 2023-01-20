The Times: The North Korean army bought $600,000 worth of horses from Russia

According to official trade reports, North Korea spent at least $600,000 on thoroughbred horses over three years. The animals were imported from Russia.

This is reported by The Times.

An analysis of satellite images showed that the North Korean armed forces built at least 12 new barracks on military bases last year and are likely planning to build five more.

It is unlikely that the new horse units will be used in battles, The Times notes. But horses play an important role in Kim Jong Unʼs cult of personality. North Korean state media have called him a "young general" and published photos of the North Korean dictator skiing Mount Paektu. Kim Jong-unʼs father, Kim Jong-il, also rode horses.

In the museum of the countryʼs most important equestrian center, Mirim Equestrian Club, there is a separate exhibition dedicated to Kim Jong Unʼs hobby. All 386 of his riding trips are documented there.

"Horses can no longer be used in war, but war horses are important from the point of view of displaying military majesty," the museum quoted the North Korean leader as saying.

According to expert Jacob Bogle, the North Korean regime may also start breeding horses for sale.