Iran does not recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea and Donbas, despite “warm relations with Moscow”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that his country does not recognize Russiaʼs occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea and the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Tehran recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within the framework of international laws.

The ministerʼs statement is cited by the Turkish agency TRT World.

"We recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of international laws, therefore, despite the excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, we did not recognize the secession of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions from Ukraine," Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted.

At the same time, the foreign minister claimed that Iran allegedly does not support the war and hopes for peace in Ukraine.

"We insist on our consistent principle in foreign policy: when we say that the conflict in Ukraine is not a solution, we believe in our position as a fundamental political principle that we rely on," Abdollakhian declared.