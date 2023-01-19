Two brothers were convicted of espionage for Russia in Sweden. One of them received life imprisonment

In Sweden, two brothers were sentenced to prison for spying for Russia. They have been doing this for over 10 years.

The local publication SVT writes about it.

They are 42-year-old Peiman Kia and 35-year-old Payam Kia. The eldest of the brothers served in the Swedish Armed Forces and in the Säpo intelligence service, where he held high positions. In 2021, he was detained, and later his younger brother was also detained.

According to investigators, the brothers collected almost 100 secret documents and handed them over to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Russian Ministry of Defense. During the trial, it became known that the main goal of the brothers was personal enrichment.

The District Court of Stockholm found the Kia brothers guilty of espionage with aggravating circumstances — the elder was sentenced to life imprisonment, the younger received almost 10 years of imprisonment.