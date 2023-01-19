DTEK denied the information about “mobile brigades that will come and turn off the lights at the call of neighbors”

The DTEK company denied the information that their mobile crews would go out "upon the neighborsʼ call" and manually turn off the lights in the houses where they are.

The company wrote about this in its Telegram channel.

"The company does not carry out any outages "due to complaints" in any of the regions where DTEK Networks operates," it was noted there.

The company explained that most shutdowns occur remotely. Crews only go to a small number of homes or to lines that feed critical infrastructure to shut down homes that are on the same line.

"To ensure social justice and ensure equal conditions for people, we call on the balance-keepers (apartments and condominiums) of buildings connected to critical infrastructure to disconnect them by their own hands. This will reduce the number and duration of power outages for Ukrainians," DTEK stressed.

The information that the DTEK company will start leaving "at the call of the neighbors" and turning off the lights spread after the head of the Nikopol Regional Military Administration in Dnipropetrovsk region Yevhen Yevtushenko wrote about it on his Facebook. He noted that he held talks with company representatives and DTEK considered the possibility of creating such teams. Presumably, it was only about the Nikopol district, because after the last rocket attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, the situation with electricity supply was extremely difficult, and the schedules there are still not working.