The EP supported the resolution on the creation of an international tribunal for Putin and the leadership of Russia and Belarus

The European Parliament (EP) supported the resolution calling for the creation of an international tribunal for the leadership of Russia and Belarus for aggression against Ukraine.

The press service of the European Parliament writes about it.

472 MEPs voted for this decision, 19 were against, and 33 abstained.

In the resolution, the European Parliament demands that the leadership of Russia and Belarus be held accountable for the crime of aggression and war crimes in Ukraine. The document calls on the European Union to work together with Ukraine on the creation of an international tribunal to condemn Russia and its allies.

"The exact conditions and composition of the special tribunal have yet to be determined, but MEPs emphasize that it should have jurisdiction to investigate not only Vladimir Putin and the political and military leadership of Russia, but also Alexander Lukashenko and his henchmen in Belarus," the MEPs noted.

The resolution states that such a tribunal should be based on an international agreement between like-minded countries, with the support of the UN General Assembly. At the same time, the resolution itself is not binding and has the status of an appeal or recommendation.