“I do not comment on nonsense”: Kyrylo Tymoshenko reacted to the information about his possible dismissal from the Office of the President

The First Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko called the information about his possible dismissal from the Presidentʼs Office "nonsense".

He told about this in the "Media Detector" comment.

Tymoshenko noted that she will not comment on "shit from Telegram channels."

Several interlocutors of "Babel" in the parliament say that the deputy chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko can be fired, because the American partners insist on this. Another candidate for dismissal, but already in the government, is Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the Office of the President, Tymoshenko is responsible for everything "big" — construction and reconstruction. He also presented the Fast Recovery Plan to the ambassadors and, together with the Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, is responsible for the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon.

Tymoshenko was appointed deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office on March 21, 2019. In Zelenskyʼs campaign headquarters, he was responsible for media and campaign creativity.