Sources: The First Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko may be dismissed from the OP

The first deputy head of the Office of the President (OP) Kyrylo Tymoshenko may be dismissed from the OP.

"Babel" was told about this by interlocutors in the parliament.

It is currently unknown what the reason for the dismissal might be. It is also not known when exactly he can be released, but it could happen very soon.

In the Office of the President, Tymoshenko is responsible for everything "big" — construction and reconstruction. He also presented the Fast Recovery Plan to the ambassadors and, together with the Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, is responsible for the "Yedyni Novyny" ["Only News"] telethon.