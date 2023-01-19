Estonia will provide Ukraine with a record €113 million military aid package. What will go in the list?

Estonia will provide Ukraine with a record military aid package worth €113 million, the largest package provided by the country to date.

The publication ERR writes that Ukraine will receive dozens of 155 and 122 mm howitzers, thousands of shells, trucks, over a hundred Carl Gustav anti-tank grenade launchers and over a thousand ammunition for them.

"If Ukraine falls, the freedom of the rest of the world will be at risk. By helping Ukraine defend its independence, we are defending the right to freedom and democracy of all states, including Estonia," the Prime Minister Kaya Kallas noted.

Thus, military aid to Estonia will increase to €370 million and will amount to more than 1% of Estoniaʼs gross domestic product.