The death toll rose to 18 in Brovary — one more child died

During the plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, 18 people died, including three children.

The head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba informed about this.

Currently, 29 people are known to be injured, including 15 children.

Investigators and experts are currently working at the scene of the tragedy. Urgent investigative actions are being conducted.

"We are considering all possible versions of the rotorcraft accident. The pre-trial investigation is entrusted to SBU investigators. The case is under my personal control," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin noted.