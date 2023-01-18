“Monobank” is launching operations in Poland

Monobank enters the Polish market. Pre-order has already been opened there.

This was reported by the co-founder of the bank Oleh Horokhovskyi.

The project will be called stereo by mono. It will not differ from the Ukrainian monobank and will focus primarily on Ukrainians in Poland.

"According to various estimates, there are about 3 million Ukrainians in Poland. We are primarily counting on them, but, of course, we will be very happy for the Poles as well. We canʼt wait to surprise them with the Ukrainian level of banking service," Horokhovskyi noted.

The support service of the new bank will communicate in Ukrainian, and it will be possible to register remotely through "Diia" application. Also, all transfers to Ukraine will be free.

To register, you will need a Polish PESEL (record number in the Polish population registration system). The project is planned to be officially launched already this quarter.