Media: About 200 Ukrainians deported from Kherson region are near Tuapse, Russia

More than 200 deported residents of the Kherson region ended up near the Russian city of Tuapse.

The Russian publication "Verstka" writes about this.

Residents of the Kherson region were evacuated at the beginning of November last year to the "Prometheus" health resort in the village of Nebug, not far from Tuapse. "We were literally thrown into the transport, we took only what we managed to grab from the house. They ran through pools of blood," she says. Transiting through Genichesk, where the pro-Russian administration of the Kherson region has been based since the end of autumn, they were taken to Tuapse.

Residents appealed to the Russian authorities and complained about the poor housing conditions and the delay in the payment of material aid promised by the occupiers. They also complain about the impossibility of issuing documents and threats from the management of the sanatorium to evict them.

Among those who are in "Promethea" is a family of deaf people, as well as sick elderly people, as well as, according to one of the residents, "fifty gypsies with many children" who are also waiting for payment and documents.