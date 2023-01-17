The “Trembita” system will record requests for personal data of Ukrainians, and “Diia” will notify about them

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for interaction between state registers in the "Trembita" system and connection to it.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Trembita" has been operating since 2020 and allows authorities to obtain data from state registers. In the future, this system will record every case when someone views the personal data of Ukrainians, and the "Diia" application will send notifications about this. "So you will know that a certain body or institution is checking your information," the ministry noted.