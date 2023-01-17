The “Trembita” system will record requests for personal data of Ukrainians, and “Diia” will notify about them

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for interaction between state registers in the "Trembita" system and connection to it.
This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
"Trembita" has been operating since 2020 and allows authorities to obtain data from state registers. In the future, this system will record every case when someone views the personal data of Ukrainians, and the "Diia" application will send notifications about this. "So you will know that a certain body or institution is checking your information," the ministry noted.
- In November 2020, it was reported that the European Union will allocate €25 million in financial support to Ukraine for the development of digital transformation. The funds were to be used for the development of the infrastructure for electronic management, the modernization of state e-services and the development of services on the "Diia" portal, the continuation of the connection of the main registers to the "Trembit" data exchange system, as well as the development of a national personal identifier — a digital identity card and address register registration of the place of residence of citizens.