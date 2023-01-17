The mayor of Pervomayske in Kharkiv region launched a vote on renaming the city

The mayor of the city of Pervomaiske in Kharkiv region Mykola Baksheev informed about the need to rename the city. He launched a collection of suggestions for a new name.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

Baksheev emphasized that this name is Bilshovyk and Russian, so the city should be renamed.

"The modern Russian-Ukrainian war and the innocent death of the civilian population excludes the presence of everything Russian-Soviet in the worldview of Ukrainians, so changing the name of the city is timely," he explained.

The mayor also noted that this name is not only Soviet, but also made up of Russian words, not Ukrainian.

At the same time, he emphasized that the residents of the city will not have any financial expenses and they will not have to redo the documents.