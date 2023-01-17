“Naftogaz” launched its own store selling appliances

The Naftogaz company is launching its own store selling equipment. It will be possible to purchase various gas appliances and other household appliances there.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Gas supply company Naftogaz of Ukraine remains a reliable supplier of blue fuel for the majority of Ukrainians. More than ever, the companyʼs team understands that today each of us has a common goal — to keep the heat in homes," they noted.

The online store can be found at the link. In honor of the opening, the company announced discounts on some products. In the store you can buy gas boilers, speakers and stoves, charging stations, generators, air conditioning equipment, tourist equipment, etc.